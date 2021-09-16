 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Waco: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert