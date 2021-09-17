Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
