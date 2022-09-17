Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.