This evening's outlook for Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
