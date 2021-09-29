This evening in Waco: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Thursday. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
