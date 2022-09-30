 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

