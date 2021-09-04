Waco's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 102.85. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
