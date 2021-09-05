Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 100.26. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.