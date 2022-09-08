This evening in Waco: Clear. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
