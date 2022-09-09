This evening's outlook for Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
