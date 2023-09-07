Wedding show Sep 7, 2023 Sep 7, 2023 Updated 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JoAnn's Bridal and Suit City will hold a wedding show from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Waco Lion's Den, 1716 N. 42nd St.There will be vendors and prizes. For more information, call 254-495-1555. 0 Comments Tags Art Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Baylor notebook: Shapen suffers MCL injury in Bears' season-opening loss The Blake Shapen Redemption Tour took a big hit in the season opener. Waco FD probing case of cornfield stunt that torched Ferrari The Waco Fire Department is continuing to investigate the case of an influencer who burned up a Ferrari F8 by driving it through a dry Waco co… Brice Cherry: Perplexing, inefficient effort by Bears could signal long season One of a football coach’s favorite expressions is “We’ve got to focus on us.” After Baylor’s season-opening face plant against Texas State, is… Mike Copeland: Toasted Yolk cracks open; Local layoffs; Balcones awards Toasted Yolk opens. Several local firms make layoffs. Waco's Green Communities Conference is approaching, and more Waco business news from vet… Zach Smith: 3 quick takeaways from Baylor's 42-31 loss to Texas State Shapen. Reese. Defense. Here are three quick takeaways from Baylor’s 42-31 loss to Texas State Saturday at McLane Stadium.