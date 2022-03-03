Welcoming hearts

Helen Matthews, left, and Lake Air neighbors Rhegan Hyypio Nunez and daughter Arimar Nunez, 3, put up signs and cut-out hearts recently in support of Isaiah 117's fundraising campaign.
The nonprofit moved into McLennan County last summer and is seeking to acquire or build a home for children awaiting foster placement. A local church has donated $250,000 as a matching grant for other donors.
