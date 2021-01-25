Where can I get a COVID-19 test in McLennan County?

Free Testing Sites:

The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community. Pre-registration is required at www.covidwaco.com. You will receive a voucher after you register.

Neither insurance nor payment is required for this test.

When you register, you will be asked for your insurance information. Simply click 'save and continue' to pass that screen if needed. For people with insurance, there is no out-of-pocket cost or copay to get the test.

Please bring a printed copy of the voucher to the testing site, or bring the phone you signed up with. The registration personnel will need your voucher number from your confirmation email. If you do not have access to a printer, you can complete the form or print it out at any of the four Waco libraries or three Community Centers locations at no charge.

Waco Transit will be provides free rides to anyone going to or from a COVID-19 testing site. Call (254) 750-1620 to schedule a ride.

This is a saliva test, so do not eat, drink or brush your teeth for 30 minutes prior to the test.