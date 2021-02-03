Why do smart people believe dumb lies?

I won the in-law lottery. My mother-in-law is a gracious and sophisticated woman — well-traveled, well-educated, the author of several books on local history.

She is the kind of person who wouldn’t give the alternate reality of Trump World a second look.

Except she did. In fact, she fell for it hook, line and sinker. She voted for Donald Trump twice and still believes today that his re-election victory was stolen by a vast and hidden Deep State conspiracy.

Her blind loyalty to Trump, and intolerance for other points of view, has caused concern, anguish and, ultimately, alienation throughout my wife’s extended family. The inauguration of Joe Biden, with its theme of unity, has not eased her bitterness.

I’m sure many readers have their own stories of families being sundered by irreconcilable differences over Trump. You probably have found, as has my wife’s family, that reasoning with a committed Trump supporter is futile.

For the record, let’s just remind ourselves that the top Trump administration election official called the 2020 election “the most secure in American history,” and that more than 60 courts, including the U. S. Supreme Court, ruled against election challenges from Trump and his allies.