2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $119,000

Yes, you did read it right, has a gas stove! Brand new out of the box including a new Stackable washer and dryer, New Vent-a-hood, new dish washer and new Electric Water heater. This cozy little home is located in the middle of everything. 10 minutes from downtown Waco and all the sites. Five minutes from Richland mall and market center, groceries and clothing stores. This will not last long for we have priced it at a reasonable market value! come check it it for yourself. Owner is a Texas Licensed Broker View More

