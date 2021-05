This 2/1 is a rare find in Waco, it is priced to sell and will go FHA. It is a corner lot with newly installed ductless air system to heat and cool the house. There are washer/ dryer connections inside the house and blinds on all of the windows. All existing appliances convey. The home has a fenced backyard and a detached garage that does need some work. This would make a great first home or rental. View More