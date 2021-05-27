2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $155,000

This two bedroom home has two living areas, nice sized bedrooms and closets, large laundry room, large backyard with workshop/storage shed is perfect for a first time home buyer or savvy investor looking to add to their portfolio. Freshly painted inside and out, new kitchen sink, new glass shower door, new vanity, new toilet, new light fixtures and newer roof (2yrs) making this home move in ready. Centrally located near schools, shopping and restaurants. View More