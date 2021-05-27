 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $155,000

2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $155,000

{{featured_button_text}}

This two bedroom home has two living areas, nice sized bedrooms and closets, large laundry room, large backyard with workshop/storage shed is perfect for a first time home buyer or savvy investor looking to add to their portfolio. Freshly painted inside and out, new kitchen sink, new glass shower door, new vanity, new toilet, new light fixtures and newer roof (2yrs) making this home move in ready. Centrally located near schools, shopping and restaurants. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert