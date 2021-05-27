2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $96,500

A cute front porch invites you inside this recently updated home conveniently located in the heart of Waco! Whether you are looking to add to your investment portfolio or just getting started, this home is ready to go! The recently painted interior and updates to the bathroom including a decorative tile shower surround as well as the kitchen island and bar top area, and a distinctive wood ceiling design, designating the dining area, makes the best use of space. The fenced back yard, covered patio and detached garage offer lots of room for storage, a play area or a backyard garden. Additionally, the side carport gives you covered access to the house. Call us today and make this house your HOME! View More