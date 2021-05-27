3 Bedroom Home in Eddy - $245,000

Located in Mackey Ranch Area, This home has had one owner since date of inception, it has been maintained and well loved. Three Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car garage with workshop, features are: beautiful built ins, window seat, and large window sills, each bathroom has a walk in shower with lots of storage room and a long paved driveway with a parking area. Within the last 5 years the roof and the HVAC have been replaced. The Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer all of which are Whirlpool appliances are all staying with the home. This home is one of two homes that is not part of the HOA. View More