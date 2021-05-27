3 Bedroom Home in Mart - $434,900

Looking to move to the countryside with an easy commute to Waco? Look no further! Only 20 minutes to Waco, you will feel worlds away from the city when you come home to this beautiful 25.05-acre property. It features a 3 bedroom/2 bathroom ranch style farm house that is waiting for you to come put your mark on. The kitchen has highly desired original brick accents – one of which the double oven is housed. There is a breakfast nook in the kitchen and a formal dining and living room as well. As you work your way into the family room, you will notice the original brick fireplace that has two beautiful arched windows on each side. An added bonus is the fireplace in the master bedroom. If you are looking for a house to make your own, here it is! The home is 2095 sq/ft with a 620 sq/ft attached garage and 210 sq/ft covered patio. Outside, you will find 5 tanks, 2 of which are stocked with catfish. Beautiful trees are scattered amongst the property just waiting to shade your picnic table and tire swing. There is also an estimated 30x22 3-sided barn/shed, along with a few other storage sheds/old barns on the property. This property is truly one of a kind and won’t last long! Call me today for a showing! View More