3 Bedroom Home in McGregor - $180,000

Cute, convenient and very clean. Located on 2 blocks off Hwy 84 in the heart of McGregor, this little 3/2 feels way bigger than we show. Large open family room and a huge open kitchen with plenty of room to spread out and watch a movie or gather around the table for a home cooked meal. Dont like to cook? Just a few steps down the block to the world famous Coffee Shop Cafe or Coach's BBQ. McGregor, Texas continues to boom and you can own this home for less than the going rental market. Take advantage of living near the country while only being 15 minutes to Waco. View More