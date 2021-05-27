 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $795,000

Serenity Abounds this Beautiful Scenic Ranch in the Country that's just minutes from Waco's Famous Downtown and Lake Waco. Giant Metal Shop with RV Storage. Fenced and Cross Fenced with Livestock Sheds, Outbuildings and Ponds makes this a One of a Kind Opportunity! First house on the property features a modern, newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath with open floor plan and cozy fireplace , 2 living areas and a beautiful master suite. Second home is a newly built lovely smaller home with enclosed fence. View More

