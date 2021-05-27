4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $340,000

This gorgeous property located close to everything could now be yours! This home has been updated with all new paint, new luxury vinyl plank floors, an oversized garage with a new tiled floor, brand new kitchen and appliances, new roof in 2018 and a new smart irrigation panel that you can control from your phone! Your new home comes with an isolated master suite, his and her closets, and patio access leading out to the astounding magnolia tree out back! The other 3 bedrooms and large bathroom are perfect for an office, kids or guest! This sweet home is well maintained and move-in ready. Located in Midway ISD, close to Hewitt, Woodway, and HWY 84. View More