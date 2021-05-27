4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $505,000

In the lovely Woodway neighborhood you will find the most beautiful remodeled home you've ever seen. This 4 bedroom home has 2 living areas along with the perfect get away downstairs that includes a half bath. Great bonus for guests, teenagers or even a mother-in-law quarter with a separate outside entrance. The reno was done with the best fashion and trends. Perfect open kitchen with double ovens, large island, two eating areas -- or one with the other as an office. All new electrical and new plumbing as needed. Great storage. Fabulous backyard with lots of trees, patio, upstairs terrace and a basketball court. Fun for all. Too much to say -- come see for yourself! View More