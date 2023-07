The Woodway Farmers Market will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 23 at Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.

The even will feature a diverse array of vendors, food trucks and live music. Parking will be available at the Pavilion Event Center at the arboretum, Woodway City Hall and Woodway Family Center.