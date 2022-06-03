 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Yale

Yale

Yale is a 6 yo white male boxer with tan spots. Such a cool colored pup! Yale is a pretty... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert