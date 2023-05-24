Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will host a series of summer camps for kids age 8 to 12. Each camp costs $100 for YMCA members, $150 for nonmembers. Camps will run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the following dates:
■ June 12-15: Beginning Coding
■ June 19-22: Sewing
■ June 26-29: Intermediate Coding
■ July 10-13: Lego Masters Robotics
■ July 24-27: Advanced Coding. Participants in the coding classes must prove their own laptop.
For more information, call 254753-5437.
