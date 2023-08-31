Today's Birthday (08/31/23)— Expand boundaries for valuable discoveries this year. Dedicated collaboration and coordination build shared strength. Conserve to maximize autumn profits, before winter studies or travels shift direction. Adapt around springtime financial challenges, before a lucrative summer rewards shared ventures. Explore studies, research and travel to grow.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is a 7 — Enjoy your secret sanctuary. Process recent transitions and recharge your batteries. Rediscover an old dream or passion. Consider where you've been and what's ahead.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is an 8 — Teamwork can get beyond a barrier or obstacle. Patiently adapt with communication glitches. Coordinate your moves carefully. Work together to generate lasting value.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is an 8 — Handle professional deadlines and responsibilities despite complications. Don't push into a brick wall. Find clever ways around a challenge. Connect for team solutions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is a 7 — Your curiosity inspires new research. Explorations may hit a roadblock. Review the data carefully. Wait for better conditions to advance. Do the background preparation first.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is a 7 — Collaboration could stall with a misunderstanding. Listen generously. Contribute to maintain positive shared cash flow. You're a formidable team.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is an 8 — Compromise with your partner. Keep your sense of humor and patience. Clarify miscommunications as they arise. Don't push sensitive subjects. Support each other.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is a 7 — Prioritize health despite a challenge. Stretch well before launching into action. Stick to stable routines and practices. Nurture yourself with rest and good food.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is a 7 — Indulge in your favorite activities, passions and diversions. Don't take things so seriously. Share sweet appreciation, gratitude and admiration. Relax with your inner circle.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is a 6 — Focus on domestic harmony. Clear space from excess or clutter. Clean, sort and organize. Put things away. Cook up something delicious for the family. Simplify.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is an 8 — Get creative with a puzzle. Your bright ideas save the day. Express your heart in words, images and action. Keep communications simple and clear.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is an 8 — Monitor financial data to catch mistakes. Expect delays and misunderstandings. Pad the budget. Maintain momentum with positive cash flow. Keep your eye on the prize.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is an 8 — Advance a personal project to the next level after resolving communication breakdowns. Have patience with yourself and others. Things may not go as planned.

