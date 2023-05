Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Youth chorus auditions Youth Chorus of Central Texas is accepting audition appointments for singers in grades 3-12.

The Youth Chorus of Central Texas promotes music literacy and excellence in vocal artistry through the preparation and performance of choral singing.

To schedule an audition, email info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org to schedule an audition. No preparation is necessary for the interview and skills assessment.