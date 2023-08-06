Registration is open for Waco Parks and Recreation Youth Flag Football league this fall for kids ages 5 to 14. The league will start Sept. 16 and emphasizes sportsmanship, skill development, fitness and fun.

Early registration is $50 per player through Aug. 25. Late registration, Aug. 28 through Sept. 1, is $60 per player.

Games will be played at the Doris Miller Community Center football field, 1020 Elm Ave.

Registration forms and more information are available at www.teamsideline.com/waco. For questions, call 254-7505875.

