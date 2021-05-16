ZUZU
Cold case detectives from the McLennan County Sheriff's Office arrested a deputy clerk in the Bell County Clerk's Office on Thursday in the May 2008 hit-and-run death of a 17-year-old Bruceville-Eddy High School junior.
The Waco Police Department has arrested a Waco-area man on warrants charging that he assaulted multiple women, including one who was pregnant,…
The Hewitt Police Department arrested a man Sunday night on felony assault and drug charges after finding him in a hotel room with a woman who…
A preliminary autopsy sheds some light on what happened during a one-car crash that killed a Hewitt man last week, but questions remain.
A state district judge on Monday rejected a former Waco attorney’s request to suspend his prison term for soliciting sex from his client’s 14-…
Marcus Nelson, the former Waco Independent School District superintendent who was a strong advocate for students and teachers, died Saturday morning.
A woman who was involved in a robbery attempt three years ago at a Crawford residence that turned into a six-hour standoff with police was sen…
DNA evidence from fingernail scrapings that excludes a Hubbard man in the 1984 stabbing death of his grandmother led to his release from jail …
A former McLennan County Jail inmate with a long history of mental illness who claims he was sexually assaulted by another inmate has filed a …
Waco Police arrested a man Monday after they believe he broke into a woman’s home and started to choke her while she was sleeping.