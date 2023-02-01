Builders proud to create homes for customers

Home construction businesses always want to make a name for themselves where they reside.

In Woodway, BAM is more than the sound a hammer makes; it’s also the initials of Jonathan and Caitlyn Barrow’s children: Braden, Addison and Mason.

BAM Builders owner Jonathan and director of operations Caitlyn have quietly built their construction business into a team committed to its customers.

Jonathan, a 2008 Lorena graduate, met his future wife at Texas A&M and followed her to Houston (where she was practice administrator at Texas Children’s Hospital), commuting to Waco for three years while learning more about construction and the local housing market.

“My parents built their three houses while I was growing up, so I got a feeling for the process,” he says. “I had built a place in Robinson in 2016 and fell in love with it as a career. Though Caitlyn had a high-level job, she volunteered to help me, recognizing the holes and stepping in to help fix them.”

Caitlyn says that being a female in a male-dominated field is definitely interesting, adding, “We actually have more women in BAM right now than men, and we think it’s a strength. Most of us didn’t come from building so we have fresh, new ideas.”

Together, their efforts led to the BAM Way: quality (using the highest-quality subcontractors and materials like Lennox HVAC units and the ZIP System), honesty (promoting open communication), integrity (doing what you say and saying what you do) and efficiency (building and maintaining a schedule), adding up to plenty of work and satisfied customers.

Staying busy

“As of January, we’ve done 35 new jobs and 20 remodels and are featured in the local Parade of Homes each year,” Jonathan says. “

“Since COVID, the market has been in extreme flux, but thanks to our amazing team and the grace of God we’ve not only made it but have been able to grow into the company we are today.”

BAM was a 2022 Texas Association of Builders Star Award winner (one of fewer than 200 statewide) and the 2021 Showcase Home under $500K of the Year for the TAB. Jonathan is a member of local, state and national boards of directors and is president of the Heart of Texas Builders Association.

The company is comprised of Derek Rebber (project manager, new homes), Lauren Clark (project manager, remodels), Connie Valentien (office administrator), and Mari Price (interior designer/selections coordinator), who are virtually part of the Barrow family.

“We believe in 8 to 5 Monday through Friday for ourselves and our employees, though there are times we work weekends like the home show,” Jonathan adds. “But I love coming to work because we created a company that’s truly family to me. You name it, we do it (except vacations) together, including parties, the 4th of July and Christmas.”

Jonathan takes pride in never overruling customers but instead discussing pros and cons of all options. BAM has been blessed with some great partnerships, like Jesse McDaniel with Imagination Designs, to make that even easier to accomplish, Caitlyn said.

Jonathan added, “Our team also takes great pride in efficient work, our subcontractors’ expertise, and the quality of materials we use. There’s nothing better than making someone’s dream come true.”

BAM Builders is available at booths 311-313.

Other home builders to visit are Kevin Kroll Designs in booth 410, River Rock Homes in booth 316, Texas Legacy Custom Homes in booth 419, and Woody Butler Homes in booths 321-420.